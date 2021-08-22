Graydon Pool in Ridgewood Closed Due to Inclement Weather Today Sunday, August 22
Ridgewood NJ, Graydon Pool Closed Due to Inclement Weather Today Sunday, August 22nd. Henri is now a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The center of Henri is currently 40 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point, and is moving north-northwest at 16 mph. On this track the center of Henri will likely pass very close to Montauk Point late this morning. and then track into southern New England through Monday while weakening.theridgewoodblog.net
