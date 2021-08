Only one regular-season race remains on the NASCAR schedule, so the action will be intense at Daytona International Speedway with dozens of drivers needing a win to get into the playoffs. The green flag drops on the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Kyle Larson is in strong position to earn a 15-point bonus as the regular season champion with a 28-point lead atop the NASCAR standings over Denny Hamlin.