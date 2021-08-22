The Pentagon Is Calling On 6 U.S. Airlines To Help With The Afghan Evacuation Effort
The Pentagon says it is seeking help from six U.S. airlines to help with the ongoing evacuation effort in Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin activated Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, or CRAF, on Sunday. The U.S. military is asking for 18 aircraft — three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines and four from United Airlines.www.capradio.org
Comments / 0