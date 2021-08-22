Gerald McCoy Excited to Get Back to Football

It didn't take long to know just how happy defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was to be back in an NFL training camp at his first press conference as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Greeting the first reporter to ask him a question with an enthusiastic "Hello," McCoy talked about how after he missed last season due to injury, coming back was never a question.

"The goal was to always come back," McCoy said.

"I love when people count me out. I'm from the south side of Oklahoma City. There's not very many people that do what I've done, just lasting this long in the NFL."

The focus did return to him joining the Raiders and why the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle chose Vegas as the place to make his return.

McCoy said that he believed that the team is "going to catch a lot of people off guard," and that his experience can go a long way in helping that effort for the defense.

"What I can bring is just my leadership and experience. More than just what I can do on the grass, what I can do on the side when our guys are learning, in the meeting room, outside the building.

"Just teaching our guys what it means to be pros."

To have such an accomplished veteran on the defense to go to for advice can only be a plus for a Raiders defense in need of improvement.

If McCoy can then return to the Pro Bowl form he's shown before in his career, then the Raiders might just have the steal of the offseason.

