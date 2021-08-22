Thunder Schedule: Beginning and End Will Be Huge Challenge

For a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, being the underdog in most games should be expected. When looking at their 2021-22 schedule, there won’t be many matchups in which the Thunder are the favorite to win.

With that in mind, the beginning and end of their schedule are going to be perhaps the most difficult stretches of the entire season.

To start the season, Oklahoma City will face off against seven likely playoff teams through their first eight games. This includes Utah and Philadelphia, who both had the best regular season records in their respective conferences last season. It also includes a three-game road trip in which the Thunder will play the Warriors, Clippers and Lakers. Even before that road trip, they’ll have to play the Warriors and Lakers at home, with both teams having stacked rosters when healthy.

The only game through their first eight in which OKC won’t be heavy underdogs will be their second game of the season, when they travel to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets.

DateOpponent

10/20/21

at Utah Jazz

10/22/21

at Houston Rockets

10/24/21

Philadelphia 76ers

10/26/21

Golden State Warriors

10/27/21

Los Angeles Lakers

10/30/21

at Golden State Warriors

11/1/21

at LA Clippers

11/4/21

at Los Angeles Lakers

The end of the season looks just as brutal for the Thunder, as their final nine games will be extremely difficult. Eight of Oklahoma City’s final nine games will be against teams that made the playoffs last season and are positioned to do so again this season.

This nine-game stretch will start on the road against Denver and Portland followed by a matchup with the Hawks at home. The Thunder will close out the season with five consecutive games against playoff teams from last season as they play the Suns, Trail Blazers, Jazz, Lakers and Clippers. OKC's final three games of the year will be on the road against teams that will be highly competitive this season.

Once again, the only team the Thunder will potentially be the favorite to beat in this stretch is the Pistons, who are rebuilding but also have the top pick in Cade Cunningham.

DateOpponent

3/26/22

at Denver Nuggets

3/28/22

at Portland Trail Blazers

3/30/22

Atlanta Hawks

4/1/22

Detroit Pistons

4/3/22

Phoenix Suns

4/5/22

Portland Trail Blazers

4/6/22

at Utah Jazz

4/8/22

at Los Angeles Lakers

4/10/22

at LA Clippers

With all of this in mind, it shouldn’t be surprising if the Thunder have a rocky start and finish to the season. However, there will be several stretches throughout the middle of the season where Oklahoma City could create some momentum.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.