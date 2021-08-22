Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Schedule: Beginning and End Will Be Huge Challenge

By Nick Crain
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vaqx_0bZQcsB100

For a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, being the underdog in most games should be expected. When looking at their 2021-22 schedule, there won’t be many matchups in which the Thunder are the favorite to win.

With that in mind, the beginning and end of their schedule are going to be perhaps the most difficult stretches of the entire season.

To start the season, Oklahoma City will face off against seven likely playoff teams through their first eight games. This includes Utah and Philadelphia, who both had the best regular season records in their respective conferences last season. It also includes a three-game road trip in which the Thunder will play the Warriors, Clippers and Lakers. Even before that road trip, they’ll have to play the Warriors and Lakers at home, with both teams having stacked rosters when healthy.

The only game through their first eight in which OKC won’t be heavy underdogs will be their second game of the season, when they travel to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets.

DateOpponent

10/20/21

at Utah Jazz

10/22/21

at Houston Rockets

10/24/21

Philadelphia 76ers

10/26/21

Golden State Warriors

10/27/21

Los Angeles Lakers

10/30/21

at Golden State Warriors

11/1/21

at LA Clippers

11/4/21

at Los Angeles Lakers

The end of the season looks just as brutal for the Thunder, as their final nine games will be extremely difficult. Eight of Oklahoma City’s final nine games will be against teams that made the playoffs last season and are positioned to do so again this season.

This nine-game stretch will start on the road against Denver and Portland followed by a matchup with the Hawks at home. The Thunder will close out the season with five consecutive games against playoff teams from last season as they play the Suns, Trail Blazers, Jazz, Lakers and Clippers. OKC's final three games of the year will be on the road against teams that will be highly competitive this season.

Once again, the only team the Thunder will potentially be the favorite to beat in this stretch is the Pistons, who are rebuilding but also have the top pick in Cade Cunningham.

DateOpponent

3/26/22

at Denver Nuggets

3/28/22

at Portland Trail Blazers

3/30/22

Atlanta Hawks

4/1/22

Detroit Pistons

4/3/22

Phoenix Suns

4/5/22

Portland Trail Blazers

4/6/22

at Utah Jazz

4/8/22

at Los Angeles Lakers

4/10/22

at LA Clippers

With all of this in mind, it shouldn’t be surprising if the Thunder have a rocky start and finish to the season. However, there will be several stretches throughout the middle of the season where Oklahoma City could create some momentum.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
50
Followers
407
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Okc#La Clippers#Trail Blazers#Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Growing Kevin Love Rumors

Kevin Love‘s basketball future is in question following the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ latest signing. The Cavs acquired restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen in a sign-and-trade on Friday. He’s getting a four-year, $67 million deal, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. So what does that mean for Love? Well, let’s just say he could be a buyout candidate ahead of the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rajon Rondo, DeAndre Jordan could join Lakers via buyout, per report

Two former All-Stars: Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan, could be potential buyout additions for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point in the 2021-22 season. On Thursday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on the “Mason & Ireland” show that Rondo is a strong candidate to return to Los Angeles should he be bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies. Shelburne (who is as plugged into the Lakers as any reporter) also mentioned the veteran center as an option for L.A., should he be bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Examining Trade Chatter on Jeremy Lamb, Larry Nance Jr. and More

This has been an eventful NBA offseason on the trade front. Russell Westbrook was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Patrick Beverley was traded twice in a week. Several other noteworthy deals have also taken place. There have also been plenty of trade rumors that...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Promising free agent may join Lakers on minimum deal

According to a report, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal. “Garrison Matthews, Denzel Valentine and Svi Mykhailiuk are free agency options,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Mykhailiuk, sources say, may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal.”. Most of the major dominoes...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Picks Utah Jazz To Finish 1st In The West Over The Lakers

The Utah Jazz were one of the most surprising teams in the NBA last season. Not only did they finish with the best record in the Association but also they managed to hold on to it with Donovan Mitchell missing the final stretch of the season. The Jazz have built...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Phoenix Suns’ 2021 NBA offseason

The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to shake up their roster in the offseason. After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Finals, they’ve only added Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee, Elfrid Payton and re-signed Frank Kaminsky and Cam Payne. It seems that the reigning Western Conference champions are content with running it back—which is a risk on it’s own.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder's 2021-22 Schedule Released

The Thunder’s 2021-22 schedule is here. The NBA has opted to return to their 82-game season, starting on Oct. 19. Oklahoma City opens up their season with a game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20. Franchise legend Russell Westbrook will make his return to Oklahoma City in the Lakers’...
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

Thunder release 2021-22 regular season schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2021-22 schedule dropped Friday afternoon. This season will consist of a normal 82-game season after last season was shortened to 72 games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some quick notes on the schedule release:. The Thunder opens the season on the road against...
NBAtheScore

Bad Business: Ranking the NBA's 15 worst contracts ahead of 2021-22

Like a terrible deal that simply won't end, we're back with the fourth annual edition of the Bad Business rankings, where we'll run through the NBA's 15 worst contracts heading into the next season. As always, there's one main rule: None of the contracts listed below are in their final...

Comments / 0

Community Policy