Could newly signed goaltender Linus Ullmark be a breakout player for the Boston Bruins?. That’s what FOH Greg Wyshynski is thinking over at ESPN.com as he looks at the top 10 potential breakout players for next season. It’s an interesting choice above Erik Haula, Nick Foligno or even Derek Forbort, who will no doubt play heavy minutes for the Black and Gold. There’s no denying the talent with the 28-year-old Ullmark, who certainly looks the part as a 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender that still managed to put together a career .912 save percentage while toiling in Buffalo over the last three plus NHL seasons.