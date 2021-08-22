Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Letter: Shooting led to wrongful death

By Thomas Lee, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

I am horrified that the Kevin E. Peterson Jr. shooting was declared justified and lawful (“Review: Cops’ deadly force justified,” The Columbian, Aug. 17). The deputy said he shot Peterson because he wouldn’t stop running away, which is not a violation of the law. Also, did they do proper investigation before the drug deal was set up? How did they determine that Peterson was a threat to them and society because of a firearm?

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wrongful Death#Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAlouisianarecord.com

Woman sues Walmart for wrongful death

NEW ORLEANS -- Ashante Dominque Segue sued Walmart for wrongful death in June in Orleans Parish District Court. According to the complaint, on June 17, 2020, Gavan Amos walked into the walk-in freezer and slipped on a wet floor, fell on his buttocks, and felt a popping sensation to his right knee with associated pain and swelling, and fell back down when he tried to get up off of the ground.
Mineral Point, WIwglr.com

Mineral Point Man Going To Prison For Violent Attack On Couple

A man from Mineral Point has been sentenced to prison for a violent attack on a couple inside their home in 2019. In May, 46-year-old Jason Hanson pleaded No Contest to Aggravated Battery-Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, as well as Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling. Hanson attacked Michelle Leahy and Bubba Smith after they complained on Facebook about a cement project they say that Hanson had done poorly and refused to pay for it. Hanson’s defense attorney argued that he should be placed on probation rather than sent to prison, although Hanson has completed probation sentences nine separate times before. DA Matt Allen cited the brutal nature of the crime, Hanson’s long history of batteries on others and his minimization of his actions in his crimes. Circuit Court Judge Margaret Koehler commented on the viciousness of the attack by noting the permanent, physical injuries sustained by the victim, Michelle Leahy, who suffered a fractured eye socket and torn lip, which required plastic surgery. Ultimately, Judge Koehler sentenced Hanson to five years on the Aggravated Battery conviction, three years initial confinement followed by two years of Extended Supervision and a two year probation sentence on the Criminal Trespass conviction to run consecutive to the other count.
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

Police say drug debt led to reported 23rd Ave shooting incident

Seattle Police says a Monday night gunfire incident on 23rd Ave near Alder appears to have stemmed from an illegal drug debt. Police say officers were sent to the area around the 200 block of 23rd Ave just before 11 PM after a caller reported someone in a van had opened fire on her vehicle.
US News and World Report

Jury Denies Damages in Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Livingston

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury has denied a damage award to the family of a Livingston man who was shot and killed by police in January 2016. The estate of Sean Patrick O'Brien filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Livingston and the officers involved in 2018. The family argued police were negligent, used excessive force and violated department policies.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Vancouver police arrest man in domestic violence homicide

Police announced Friday night that they had arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence homicide Monday in central Vancouver. The victim, a woman, has not yet been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release her name, as well as cause and manner of death, according to a Vancouver Police Department news release.
Marysville, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

Shooting death believed to be suicide

Local first responders were called to the scene of man dead of a gunshot wound Wednesday night. According to a report from the Marysville Division of Police, at approximately 7:33 p.m., police were called to Tulip Drive for a report of a male who reportedly shot himself. Upon arrival, officers...
Phillipsburg, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Phillipsburg shooting death investigation reopened

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon via social media, the investigation of a Feb. shooting death in Phillipsburg had been reopened. "On February 14, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Phillipsburg to investigate a shooting which occurred," the announcement said."Tragically, Janna Constable, 43, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The case was initially ruled a suicide.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

2 indicted in connection with Atlanta shooting death of girl

A prosecutor on Friday announced the indictment of two alleged gang members on charges related to the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier. “This case is the highest priority for my office,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said, calling it “one of the saddest cases I’ve seen.”A grand jury returned a 37-count...
Law EnforcementNBC Washington

US Attorney Drops Charges Against Man Punched by DC Police on Video

A man who was repeatedly punched by a D.C. police officer during a violent arrest caught on video Sunday initially faced charges for what police say was an illegal gun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped all charges, a D.C. Courts spokesman said Monday night. The case was dismissed and the man will not have to appear in court again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy