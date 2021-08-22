Letter: Shooting led to wrongful death

A man from Mineral Point has been sentenced to prison for a violent attack on a couple inside their home in 2019. In May, 46-year-old Jason Hanson pleaded No Contest to Aggravated Battery-Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, as well as Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling. Hanson attacked Michelle Leahy and Bubba Smith after they complained on Facebook about a cement project they say that Hanson had done poorly and refused to pay for it. Hanson’s defense attorney argued that he should be placed on probation rather than sent to prison, although Hanson has completed probation sentences nine separate times before. DA Matt Allen cited the brutal nature of the crime, Hanson’s long history of batteries on others and his minimization of his actions in his crimes. Circuit Court Judge Margaret Koehler commented on the viciousness of the attack by noting the permanent, physical injuries sustained by the victim, Michelle Leahy, who suffered a fractured eye socket and torn lip, which required plastic surgery. Ultimately, Judge Koehler sentenced Hanson to five years on the Aggravated Battery conviction, three years initial confinement followed by two years of Extended Supervision and a two year probation sentence on the Criminal Trespass conviction to run consecutive to the other count.