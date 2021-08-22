Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Screaming Bargains on the TSX Index

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause it’s been so long that we’ve been without a 5-10% pullback in the TSX Index, almost everyone is making a big deal of the 2% dip endured this week. Every past 1-2% selloff has caused some to forecast the beginning of the next market correction. Undoubtedly, the bears have been wrong, and the odds are still against them, as screaming bargains become that much better. Still, as we head deeper into a seasonal period that historically has not been so kind to stocks, investors may have a chance to pick away at their favourite bargains on the way down.

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsx#Canadian#Couche Tard#Aqn#Hydro One#The Motley Fool Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businessinvesting.com

4 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

The ongoing economic recovery, a low-interest-rate environment, and federal stimulus have benefited mid-cap stocks significantly this year. And we think the solid growth prospects and profitability of mid-cap stocks AGC (ASGLY), Isuzu Motors (ISUZY), ICL Group (ICL), and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) make them safer bets than their large-cap counterparts amid the uncertainties surrounding the economic recovery. So, let’s take a close look at these companies.The stock market has been volatile of late owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, surging inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions. Because concerns over a slowing economic recovery could lead to a market correction in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound mid-cap stocks that have business momentum.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.69%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Materials , Energy and IT sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.69% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX...
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

3 Monster Stocks in the Making

You’d be wise to keep an eye out for monster stocks in the making, because they’re the ones that can make you quite wealthy over time. All the giant companies of today have been monster stocks in the making. Here are three candidates to consider for your portfolio. Each of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $112.60 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Watch With September Around the Corner

With September around the corner, many investors are looking for penny stocks to buy right now. And, to understand which ones could have value, traders need to gain a thorough understanding of what the market is doing and how they can benefit. Right now, one of the biggest impacting factors...
Financial ReportsEntrepreneur

Las Vegas Sands Stock is Becoming a Bargain

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) stock is down (-37%) year-to-date (YTD) for 2021 despite the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA: SPY) continues making new highs. Fears of extended delays in the reopening efforts in Macau saddled by travel restrictions emanating from the Covid-19 Delta variant is depressing casino stocks. Casinos with operations in Macau and international locations are suffering worse than its domestic-only rivals. The China crackdown on dual-listed companies may also be providing a layer of paranoia in Companies that generate most of their top and bottom line there. Las Vegas Sands is a premier casino player left behind in the reopening with bargain valuations here on the hideous-looking three-month sell-off. The downtrending charts are ugly to say the least, but therein lies opportunity. Risk-tolerant, patient, and prudent investors can look for bargain entries on opportunistic pullback levels as LVS trades near its pandemic lows.
StocksZacks.com

Find Strong Stocks for the Fall with this First Profit Screener

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched fresh heights to start the week and both indexes broke yet another set of new highs on Tuesday, while the Dow continued its journey higher to come within touching distance of its previous records. The positivity comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual...
StocksZacks.com

Indexes Back At (or Near) All-Time Highs; BBY Beats Estimates

PFE - Free Report) vaccine and a fresh attitude toward the stock market. The Nasdaq is up three straight sessions as well, and has registered its first all-time closing high for the first time since August 5th. For the Dow, it remains below all-time highs by roughly 0.8% this morning,...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your Watchlist This Week

With another week upon us, investors are looking for the best penny stocks to buy. And, in 2021, there are quite a lot of catalysts that are impacting the market. The biggest impact right now is, of course, the pandemic. With Covid cases rising in the U.S. and abroad, many investors have turned to more safeguard penny stocks. This includes those in the mining industry, raw materials, and others.
StocksInvestorPlace

AT&T Stock Can Still Offer a Reward If You Know Where to Look

The problems for AT&T (NYSE:T) stock started in 1999. It embarked on a hideous descending channel that hasn’t stopped yet. T stock is now 55% below its all time highs from January, 22 years ago. It hasn’t all been downhill, as it has had great upswings along the way. But...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Negative near-term sentiment doesn't change the long-term outlook for Universal Display. Ignore Virgin Galactic's volatility and focus on the big picture. Entering foreign markets can charge up Niu Technologies' growth. Market volatility is back, and that means good stocks are going on sale. While no one likes losing money in...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 SPACs That Look Like Bargains After Post-Earnings Drops

To say that the past month or so hasn't been kind to recent SPAC merger stocks would be an understatement. Just to name two in particular, 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) has shed nearly 20% of its value in the past month, while SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is down by more than 9% after an earnings disappointment. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on August 16, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser explain why they could be smart long-term buys at the current prices.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks fell slightly last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) retreated from all-time highs. Despite strong earnings reports from retailing giants including Walmart, investors became more nervous about the health of the economic expansion as COVID-19 case numbers ballooned across the country.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

Amid investor disappointment, Twilio's growth story remains intact. Viewers are getting up off their couches, but Roku investors should sit tight. Zoom's making moves to secure its long-term growth trajectory. Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Bargain Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

In most things, bargains and discounts are difficult to miss. If your local store is starting a sale, you’ll have no trouble finding the best bargains. If an e-commerce marketplace is offering a seasonal discount, you will get notifications weeks ahead of the actual sale. But when it comes to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy