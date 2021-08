Reading the comment from Pat Williamson of Washougal, I completely agree that if the unvaccinated get sick, they should pay their own medical bills with their own assets. They chose to not get their shots. I do support their right to choose, but with that comes the responsibility to pay your own way. My wife and I got ours. Anybody who served in the military had to get shots to cover the area they were stationed in. No shot, no support from taxes.