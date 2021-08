One of the components of the Infrastructure bill being debated in the U.S. Senate is money for the expansion of broadband services, to the tune of some $63 billion, way more than public transport ($39 billion), airports ($25 billion), and clean drinking water ($55 billion). Broadband is an important part of our present way of life. It provides us with news, information, and entertainment. Its importance has been magnified since the start of the pandemic by the need for remote services, particularly with regard to providing virtual schooling for all levels of education. Problems arose in many areas, often those most in need of those connections---remote, rural, underserved communities---locations where other services were limited or non-existent.