Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Fair is back

By Rich Keller
kelo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPLOIS, MN (AP) — The great Minnesota get-together is back. The Minnesota State Fair returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 but it won’t be back to normal when the gates open on Thursday for the fair’s 12-day run through Labor Day. Fair officials are strongly urging fairgoers to...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Minneaplois#Ap#The Minnesota State Fair#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Tallest man in US dies in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, initially posted about his death on Facebook.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

State Fair Needs Workers

They are hiring at the Minnesota State Fair. Managers say they need hundreds of people to work at the fair this year. The fair needs everyone from ticket-takers to clean-up crew members. A number of vendors say they need people as well. The Minnesota State Fair is not alone, most states say their fairs are or were short workers this year. Pay is anywhere between 10 and 15-dollars-an-hour. The State Fair kicks off next Thursday.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's wildfire worry: September could be 'even scarier'

The U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that the raging wildfire in Superior National Forest did not expand its reach over the weekend, but that's not dampening anxieties for people in the area who fear the dangerous tinder-dry conditions will remain through the fall. "It is so brutally dry. We just...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Riley Blue

Top 5 most dangerous cities in Minnesota

Minnesota is one of the most popular states in the United States of America. This state is not only known for its forest but it is also well known for its beautiful lakes. Minnesota is also one of the states in America with unemployment and proper housing.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

MN State Fair Headliner Pulls Out Due To COVID-19 Policies

One of the bands scheduled to perform Saturday at the Minnesota State Fair has pulled out, due to the fair's COVID-19 policies according to Fox 9 News. The fair will not require attendees to be vaccinated or to have a recent negative COVID-19 test. They are recommending, however, that fair attendees wear masks indoors and in outdoor areas where social distancing may be difficult.
Minnesota Stateminnesotamonthly.com

How Minnesota Could Lose the Loon

On March 13, 1961, Governor Elmer L. Andersen signed legislation designating the common loon as Minnesota’s official state bird. The sleek, sophisticated diver with a majestic wail had prevailed over the goldfinch, pileated woodpecker, and wood duck to become a lasting symbol of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Of course,...
Posted by
Stephanie Moua

Top 4 hidden historical spots in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minnesota is brimming with fascinating, undiscovered museums. All we had to do is know where to look. Check out this selection of three fantastic museums in the state that are conveniently located in plain sight.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Ahead Of Several Planned Protests, Fencing Once Again Surrounds The Minnesota State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fence once again surrounded the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday as security is beefed up ahead of a number of planned protests, some of which could draw thousands. Earlier this summer, fencing around the capitol was taken down after being in place for more than a year following the murder of George Floyd, the mass protests and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. While it’s unclear when this new fence will be removed, records indicate that the money for the fencing came from emergency purchasing powers, which allow for spending up...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Growing number of Twin Cities venues requiring proof of vaccination

The Minnesota State Fair isn't mandating proof of vaccination for visitors, but other Twin Cities hospitality businesses are doing so.Driving the news: First Avenue, The Ordway and the Basilica Block Party have announced this month they are requiring either proof of full vaccination or proof a negative COVID test.New plant-based Minneapolis restaurant Hark! Cafe is also requiring that indoor diners prove they've gotten vaccinated or a negative test.The intrigue: Pro football teams are also following suit.The Las Vegas Raiders became the first NFL team to mandate a vaccine for fans at their home games. Fans who get a dose at the gate will be allowed in, but must wear a mask.The New Orleans Saints are also requiring a vaccine or negative test.Will the Minnesota Vikings implement a similar policy for their first regular home game on Sept. 26?"We'll keep monitoring the COVID situation in Minnesota and discussing a number of options over the next few weeks," said team spokesperson Jeff Anderson.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from the Minnesota Department of Health has some asking more questions about the upcoming Minnesota State Fair. New data shows that in recent weeks there have been seven COVID-19 outbreaks at Minnesota festivals or fairs. Because of that, this year the state fair is a very polarizing subject. Pia Sektann lives near the fair and typically bikes but this year. “Ugh, not going,” she said. “Our 15-year-old kid and his friends, they want to go and the rest of us, we are not going.” The St. Paul resident says her house is divided and her mind is made...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Twin Cities Metro Area ICU Beds Nearly Full Amid Delta Variant Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Workers at some Twin Cities area hospitals say they’re starting to see available ICU beds coming very close to filling completely up as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to surge in the state. According to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health, 97.5% of ICU beds in the metro area are currently in use. The situation is almost as bad in southeastern Minnesota, where only eight beds are still open (or 3.6%). The Twin Cities metro area shows 17 ICU beds still available, along with 45 non-ICU beds, which accounts for 1.2% of the area’s capacity. Overall, the...
Minnesota Statethecentersquare.com

This is the Best County to Live in Minnesota

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Small group has been illegally camping in northern Minnesota forest for 'months'

A group of campers has been living for months in Beltrami Island State Forest in violation of the state's dispersed camping law. According to the Minnesota DNR's conservation officer weekly report from Aug. 9, conservation officers Ben Huener and Jeremy Woinarowicz investigated a complaint of three campers in a dispersed camping area of the northern Minnesota forest who'd been there for "multiple" months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy