The Devil You Know

Back in April in Tampa Bay, Florida, Cameron Herrin was sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting and killing Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her infant daughter, Lillia, in 2018 with his car while taking part in a street race. The 21-year-old, who was reportedly at one point driving at 100mph, pleaded guilty to those crimes. Now, Insider reports, Herrin has mysteriously developed a cult following on TikTok, where videos of his sentencing are circulating and drawing millions of followers who are collectively deeming him “too cute” for such a long prison term, including with clips showing him crying and putting his mask down in court for a sip of water. Users have taken the videos and edited them with music, posting them with the hashtag #justiceforcameron and racking up more than 26 millions views. Insider reports Herrin content has pulled in more than 2.2 billion views, and the comments on the videos range from complimenting Herrin’s looks to stating that he’s “not a killer” and should be forgiven. A Change.org petition has also been going around with nearly 30,000 signatures, asking for Herrin’s sentence to be reduced.