Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Devil You Know

By Paul Solotaroff
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Some names have been changed to protect survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Years before the secret room in the garage behind his place, years before he ran around sickening the souls of untold girls in Putnam County, New York, Howard Gombert had a jones for Rachel R.* From the day he entered her life with sweet talk and presents, Gombert danced attendance on Rachel. He took her fishing on his days off from work. He bought her jewelry and showered her with lingerie. “I had my own drawer [for] slutty clothes,” Rachel said at trial.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#False Witness#Perjury#Black Hood#Dipippo 18#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Posted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
washingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Posted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
allthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Former television star jailed for blackmail plot over ‘drugs debt’

A bodybuilder famous for his starring role in 1990s’ television programme Gladiators has been jailed for his part in a blackmail plot over a drugs debt. Michael Jefferson King, known to millions as Shadow from the ITV game show, was one of four people who kept a man detained in a flat in Acton, west London, during a torturous attack lasting around eight hours.
AnimalsWNEM

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman fights off coyote on beach

Caught on camera: woman wards off coyote with just a stick, boaters rescue her. A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one woman when a coyote followed her and wouldn’t leave.
Animals985theriver.com

Bystanders save animal handler from a gator attack at a zoo.

Here’s the video that’s been making the rounds. A handler was giving commands to an alligator so she could feed him during a kids birthday party when the gator decided to bite down on her hand instead. Then it brought her deeper in the tank and started to roll her around…..keeping the grip on her hand the entire time. A bystander jumps in the tank, gets on top of the woman while another man tries to help free her hand. The gator eventually lets go and the man gets her out of the enclosure. She then gives commands to the man on top of the gator to get him off and out safely. She’s recovering and everyone made it out relatively safely.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Accounts Swarm Street-Racing Killer Cameron Herrin, Urging Release of ‘Too Cute’ for Prison Driver

Back in April in Tampa Bay, Florida, Cameron Herrin was sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting and killing Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her infant daughter, Lillia, in 2018 with his car while taking part in a street race. The 21-year-old, who was reportedly at one point driving at 100mph, pleaded guilty to those crimes. Now, Insider reports, Herrin has mysteriously developed a cult following on TikTok, where videos of his sentencing are circulating and drawing millions of followers who are collectively deeming him “too cute” for such a long prison term, including with clips showing him crying and putting his mask down in court for a sip of water. Users have taken the videos and edited them with music, posting them with the hashtag #justiceforcameron and racking up more than 26 millions views. Insider reports Herrin content has pulled in more than 2.2 billion views, and the comments on the videos range from complimenting Herrin’s looks to stating that he’s “not a killer” and should be forgiven. A Change.org petition has also been going around with nearly 30,000 signatures, asking for Herrin’s sentence to be reduced.
Religionfoxsanantonio.com

Pastor: 6 members of Florida church die of COVID in two weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Six members of a Florida church recently died from COVID over a two-week period. The pastor says all were unvaccinated. Speaking at Sunday's church service, Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville talked about the deaths. "It has just absolutely ripped our hearts apart. The most...
Newburgh, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

You Know You Grew Up in Newburgh in the 1970s If…

You hear a lot of bad things about Newburgh, and some of those things may be true. But Newburgh has been through a lot over the years, and has not only come through it, they’re thriving in many areas. I grew up in Newburgh in the 1970s, and I think I had a pretty happy childhood. Are you with me, fellow Newburgers? Here are some of my fondest memories that complete the sentence ‘You know you grew up in Newburgh in the 1970s if…’
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know

Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily. The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.
RelationshipsNBC News

Dad killed his kids in fear of they would "grow into monsters''

A California surfing school owner who was charged with killing his two children in Mexico is a follower of QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories who thought the children "were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," federal officials alleged. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was charged Wednesday...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’: When is Alligator Season for Troy Landry and Crew?

Since 2010, Troy Landry and his counterparts have been culling alligators in the Atchafalaya River Basin of Southern Louisiana. For these swampers, gator season is the all-important time of year when fortunes are won and lost. And to make things even more difficult, they only have a very brief window in which they can legally “choot ’em.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy