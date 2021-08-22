Cancel
Hear Drake Appear to Take Aim at Kanye West With New Trippie Redd Track 'Betrayal'

By Ilana Kaplan
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrippie Redd enlisted Drake for his new diss-track “Betrayal,” which is now featured on the expanded edition of Redd’s new LP Trip at Knight. The song, Redd and the Canadian rapper’s first-ever collaboration, appears to reignite Drake’s feud with longtime rival Kanye West. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps on “Betrayal.” “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”

