Manchin, Capito announce $999K to improve maternal care in rural communities across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $999,685 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to West Virginia Perinatal Partnership. This funding will support the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program, which works to improve maternal care in rural communities.

“Access to quality maternal healthcare is essential to the wellbeing of mothers and children. It is heartbreaking that West Virginia’s infant mortality rate exceeds the national average and we must work tirelessly to address this issue,” said Senator Manchin. “We know that communities with greater access to maternal care have healthier mothers and children, which is why I am pleased HHS is investing in the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership to improve maternal care in rural communities across the Mountain State.”

“New and expecting mothers living in rural and remote areas in West Virginia and across the country should have the same access to important health care services as those in more populated regions,” Senator Capito said. “The important funding announced today will help close this gap and strengthen our efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of mothers and their children in our state.”