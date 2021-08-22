Cancel
Andrea Brachfeld and Insight

By Berkshire Jazz
berkshirefinearts.com
 6 days ago

We're delighted to be returning to indoors programming with a remarkable program featuring Insight with Andrea Brachfeld. The quartet represents a who's-who of today's jazz scene. Headed by the acclaimed award-winning flutist Andrea Brachfeld, Insight includes Bill O'Connell, piano; Harvie S, bass; and Jason Tiemann, drums. The repertoire will feature "If Not Now, When," Andrea's original composition, made possible by a New Works grant from Chamber Music America.

