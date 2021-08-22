David Lindmer Dives Into “Omen” and Running Clouds
David Lindmer discusses all things related to his new release, “Omen,” including its music video and his label Running Clouds. Even before he was a producer, David Lindmer displayed an affinity and talent for all things creative while working in the visual FX industry. But, music called, and he swapped visuals for audio. Now in the realm of music production, it didn’t take long for the artist to scale his talents and join Andrea Kaeri as co-owner of the label Running Clouds and the Chromia Sounds collective. While Lindmer touts his own releases, he also champions artists with the label, earning support from a multitude of melodic artists.edmidentity.com
