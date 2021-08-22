Cancel
David Lindmer Dives Into “Omen” and Running Clouds

By Jillian Nguyen
edmidentity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lindmer discusses all things related to his new release, “Omen,” including its music video and his label Running Clouds. Even before he was a producer, David Lindmer displayed an affinity and talent for all things creative while working in the visual FX industry. But, music called, and he swapped visuals for audio. Now in the realm of music production, it didn’t take long for the artist to scale his talents and join Andrea Kaeri as co-owner of the label Running Clouds and the Chromia Sounds collective. While Lindmer touts his own releases, he also champions artists with the label, earning support from a multitude of melodic artists.

MusicAlternative Press

Danny Seth reveals his rock star persona in new video for “Weezer”—watch

Danny Seth has dropped his second music video of the year with “Weezer” featuring U.K.-based artist Fekky. Ahead of the official release, Seth is sharing a first look at the video exclusively with Alternative Press. The British rapper began his journey in entertainment in 2014, producing short films in the...
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Tyler, The Creator Performs Controversial Song “Tron Cat” in 2021 – Watch

Tyler, The Creator put on a stirring performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza Festival, which included performing his controversial track, "Tron Cat." Tyler closed out the second day of the fest, which is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago. The Igor rapper performed a nearly one hour and 30 minute set, running through of slew of tracks from entire his catalog. About 40 minutes into the show, Tyler performed the song "Tron Cat." Originally appearing on Tyler's debut album, Goblin, the song features lyrics that had a hand in getting the Cali rapper protested against early in his career including deplorable lines like "Rape a pregnant bitch and tell my friends I had a threesome," and “I fuck bitches with no permission.”
Musicthebrag.com

House and techno pioneer K-Hand has died aged 45

Kelli Hand, the house and techno music legend better known as K-Hand, has reportedly died at the age of 45. As reported by MixMag, the news of Hand’s passing has been confirmed by a number of her close friends via social media. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.
earmilk.com

5 standout artists performing at Boardmasters Festival this year

Following the past year’s hurdles, festivals are back on the horizon. This year will see the UK’s Cornish coast make way for the return of its renowned Boardmasters festival that combines the very best in live music and world-class surf action. Their full line up kicks off on Friday 13th...
loudersound.com

New look The Paradox Twin return with video for new single Wake Vortex

UK prog rockers The Paradox Twin have returned with a video for their brand new single, Wake Vortex, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Silence From Signals, which will be released through White Star Records on October 8. You can see the new album artwork below.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 thrash metal bands that time forgot

Sometimes it feels like thrash metal’s Big Four are so big that they overshadow the vast array of amazing bands that made up the rest of the genre’s first few waves. Not every thrash or speed metal band could be as imperious and undeniable as Metallica or Slayer, of course, but plenty of them released great records, destroyed venues and generally made the life of the average O.G. thrash kid seem pretty fucking good. For those who fancy digging deep into thrash history, here are ten of the best bands that never quite made it to the genre’s upper echelons. Or even the lower echelons, if we’re honest.
MusicRevolver

For Fans of Neurosis: See LLNN's Unnerving Video for New Song "Obsidian"

For the last five years, the Copenhagen band LLNN have been making crushing post-metal that has both the aggression of hardcore and the weight of sludge. Next month, the quartet will unveil their third LP, Unmaker, via Pelagic Records, and today (August 11th) we're proud to premiere its beastly new single, "Obsidian," alongside an unnerving music video.
Musicmxdwn.com

Purity Ring Unveils Hypnotic New Single “Soshy”

The Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring, made up of producer Corin Roddick and vocalist Megan James, has shared a new single titled “Soshy” alongside an accompanying music video. “Soshy” is the band’s first release through their own label, The Fellowship, and their first new music since their 2020 album, Womb.
Musicearmilk.com

Boy North releases latest progressive EP 'We All Stood Still'

Rising progressive and melodic trance producer Boy North shares a glorious, uplifting journey in the form of his new EP We All Stood Still via Another Rhythm. An artist who’s fast becoming synonymous with crafting lush melodies to a backdrop of sharp breaks, the new EP showcases all the sides to the rising producer’s musical personality.
MusicYour EDM

Noisia Announce Final Show Ever at Printworks London [DETAILS]

Noisia have announced their final show ever at Printworks London. After 20 years, the iconic drum & bass trio announced their imminent split in September 2019 and planned on a farewell tour for 2020, but that was all put on hold due to the pandemic. Noisia do have a number of dates on the books for 2021, with the Printworks show being the latest addition.
MusicMetroTimes

Here's a synth-pop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday

Happy birthday to Madonna, whose 63rd birthday is Monday. To celebrate, indie label Italians Do It Better — which took its name from the message emblazoned on the Queen of Pop's T-shirt in the "Papa Don't Preach" video — released a covers album of Madonna songs reimagined in its dark synth-pop style.
canadianbeats.ca

Chris Grey releases video for “I should be happy”

Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter and producer, Chris Grey has released his new single, “I should be happy”. The song touches upon themes of social anxiety & hidden depression, highlighting how many of us silently feel. The music video for “I should be happy” proves to be the ultimate compliment to the...
Theater & DanceBillboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Disclosure, Above & Beyond & More

This week in dance music, we got a tour of the Kosovan electronic scene from Regard, who's been lording over Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with his hits "You," Secrets" and "Ride It." That said, this week also found Puerto Rican star Farruko unseating Regard from the No. 1 spot on that chart, with his anthemic, trumpet-laden earworm "Pepas" ascending to the apex. Meanwhile, the venerable Skrillex/Justin Bieber bromance continued with a new single, "Don't Go," featuring Don Toliver.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Still Woozy, the new star of dreamy alt-pop

It’s been a long and interesting road for Still Woozy to his hugely-anticipated debut full-length album, which came out on Friday, August 13th. Otherwise known as Sven Gamsky, the Portland-based artist started writing his won songs in middle school, before honing his skills by playing, surprisingly, in a math rock band. he then went on to study classical guitar and electronic music at UC Santa Cruz, before releasing his first EP, Lately, in 2019; if genre is fast becoming a thing of the past, Woozy’s vast education and knowledge of music casts him as a perfect artist for this moment.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DORO Releases 'All We Are' Video From 'Triumph And Agony Live'

In celebration of 35 years of WARLOCK's "Triumph And Agony" album, Doro Pesch will release "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, on September 24 through Doro's own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. A performance video of the song "All...
edmidentity.com

Freestylers Explore ‘Other Worlds’ on Sixth Studio Album

Legendary UK-based breakbeat duo Freestylers bring a fresh take to their classic sound on their sixth studio album Other Worlds!. UK-duo Matt Cantor and Aston Harvey, also known as Freestylers, have continuously evolved their sound throughout their prolific career. The two began creating music together in 1996 and released their first two studio albums We Rock Hard and Pressure Point on the iconic breakbeat label Freskanova. Since then, they’ve gone on to release two more albums via esteemed UK label Against The Grain, toured with Lenny Kravitz on the American Woman tour, and have taken the stage at global events like Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and even MTV’s Time Square Millenium Party.

