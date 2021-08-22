Frozen Afternoon Tea

Hey guys! Hope everyone had a good weekend, my wife and I went up to the Petoskey area for our friends Bachelorette party. That’s right! I played a bridesman all weekend lol, it was fantastic. But we got back pretty late and really didn’t feel like cooking, but we also didn’t wanna get takeout for a third or fourth time in the matter of a few days. So instead, we hopped in the car and drove to Trader Joe’s before we went to Walmart to get the rest of our groceries. We picked up a few snacks, some produce and got a few frozen meals. We got two bags of the frozen vegetable rice, along with a bag of the frozen Kung Pao Chicken. Made them both in two separate pans and combined them. Took maybe ten minutes, we added some different seasoning along with sriracha and soy sauce. We only used half the chicken and one bag of rice, we saved enough for a meal when we get from our honeymoon in a few weeks.