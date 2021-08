CANTON — The north country’s college campuses are readying for a new academic year during the same pandemic. Students from the four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University — are starting to return this week for the fall semester. Though in-person learning is back with many of last year’s campus restrictions and requirements lifted, protocols are still being implemented to manage the COVID-19 health crisis.