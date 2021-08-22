Five new coronavirus deaths in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – Five LaSalle County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 since August 13th. According to the LaSalle County Health Department, two men in their 80’s and three women in their 90’s are the most recent deaths. In addition, cases continue to remain on the rise with 163 new coronavirus cases in the county ranging from individuals younger than 13 to 90 years old. According to the Centers for Disease Control, LaSalle County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people as of August 19th. The LaSalle County Health Department continues to recommend that all County residents, including fully vaccinated people, should wear a mask while in public indoor settings.