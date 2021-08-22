Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lasalle County, IL

Five new coronavirus deaths in LaSalle County

classichits106.com
 6 days ago

OTTAWA – Five LaSalle County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 since August 13th. According to the LaSalle County Health Department, two men in their 80’s and three women in their 90’s are the most recent deaths. In addition, cases continue to remain on the rise with 163 new coronavirus cases in the county ranging from individuals younger than 13 to 90 years old. According to the Centers for Disease Control, LaSalle County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people as of August 19th. The LaSalle County Health Department continues to recommend that all County residents, including fully vaccinated people, should wear a mask while in public indoor settings.

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lasalle County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Lasalle County, IL
Government
City
Ottawa, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy