Tropical Storm Henri impacts travel around state, region

Roads

BARKHAMSTED - RT 219 Is Closed At The Hartland TL Because of a Tree Down In Wires.

BROOKLYN - RT 6 CLOSED between @ MASON RD because TREE DOWN WITH WIRES (In Roadway).

CANTERBURY - SR 668 CLOSED @ RT 169 because of TREE DOWN WITH WIRES

E. HARTFORD - RT 44 (BURNSIDE AVE) CLOSED @ LONG HILL DR TO WALNUT ST FOR WATER OVER THE ROAD

EAST WINDSOR - RT 191 CLOSED @ WELLS RD because of TREE DOWN WITH WIRES

GREENWICH - Crash (3 Vehicle) on I-95 Southbound between Exits 5 and 4. The right and center lanes are closed.

POMFRET - SR 644 (Murdock Rd) Is CLosed At Deerfield Rd, Because Of a Tree Down In Wires.

TORRINGTON - SR 800 (South Main St) Is Closed At Lincoln Ave Because Of A pole down.

UNION - RT 190 CLOSED @ RT 171 because TREE DOWN WITH WIRES

WOODSTOCK - RT 197 Is Closed AT RT 198 Because Of a Tree down in wires.

WINDHAM - RT 14 Is Closed Between Stanley St & Lovers La. Tree Down In Wires Reported

Gov. Lamont announced that all empty tractor-trailers, tandem tractor-trailers, and motorcycle travel ban on I-95 has will be lifted at 5 p.m.

Limited exemptions are for fuel delivery vehicles. Utility company restoration vehicles are allowed to travel on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway to help with power restoration from the storm.

Air travel

Bradley International Airport is open and monitoring weather conditions. Airlines have canceled approximately half of Sunday’s arriving and departing flights. Passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight information before coming to the airport.

Tweed New Haven Airport - One departing flight was canceled

JFK airport is open, but flights may be canceled or delayed

LaGuardia Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.

Newark is open, but flights may be canceled or delayed

Stewart is open, but flights may be canceled or delayed

Trains

Amtrak service between New York and Boston is canceled for Sunday.

All Northeast Corridor service, including the Northeast Regional and Acela is canceled on Sunday, August 22 between New York and Boston due to severe weather impacts.

Lake Shore Limited service will continue to run between Chicago and Albany (canceled between Boston and Albany) and the Vermonter (canceled between New York and Saint Albans) will continue to run between Washington, DC and New York.

Amtrak is also suspending train service on the Springfield Line between New Haven and Springfield

Amtrak service between Washington, DC and New York is not affected.

Metro-North Railroad is suspending service on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line and on the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches. Service will operate every two hours on the Hudson and Harlem Lines, and there will be no buses on the Waterbury branch.

For more information on changes to specific trains, please click this link .

Ferry Service

All Cross Sound Ferry Service departures on Sunday have been canceled due to weather.

Ferries across the Connecticut River have been shut down due to the storm

Buses

Due to Hurricane Henri, Greyhound and Peter Pan have suspended all service all day today, Sunday, 8/22 through 12 a.m. on 8/23.

---

