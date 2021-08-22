Cancel
Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 5 days ago
The Washington Nationals (53-69) and Milwaukee Brewers (75-49) play the finale of a three-game set Sunday at American Family Field with a 2:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze the lines around the Nationals vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Nationals LHP Sean Nolin (0-1, 12.00 ERA) makes his second start. He allowed 4 earned runs on 8 hits over 3 innings in a loss in his season debut Aug. 12, against the New York Mets.

  • Nolin’s start against the Mets was his first appearance in the majors since an Oct. 3, 2015, start as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.55 ERA) makes his 20th start and his 22nd appearance. He has a 1.33 WHIP, 6.9 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9 through 104 IP.

  • Allowed 1 run on no hits and 5 walks with 4 strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his most recent outing Aug. 3.
  • Houser rejoined the team Monday for a bullpen session after finishing a 10-day quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nationals at Brewers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 9:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nationals +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Brewers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Nationals +1.5 (-112) | Brewers -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Prediction

Brewers 7, Nationals 5

Money line (ML)

The Brewers (-220) bounced back with a 9-6 win over the Nationals in the middle game to square the series and now look for the three-game win.

They’re a good bet against Nolin, who is making just his second start in the majors after a six-year hiatus. However, Milwaukee is risky with Houser returning from the COVID list.

PASS.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Take BREWERS -1.5 (-108) lightly on the run line instead of risking more than two times your potential return on the money line.

This is likely to be a higher-scoring affair, as Nolin is rather unproven, and Houser could have some rust after a two-week layoff. Milwaukee covered the run line Saturday and should get it done again Sunday, too. Houser has been a good luck charm for the Brew Crew, as they’re 9-1 across his last 10 starts.

Over/Under (O/U)

The OVER 9.5 (+100) is the best play on the board in this series finale. Nolin was a bit shaky in his season debut last time out, and Houser is returning from the COVID list, so rust could be an issue.

The Over is 3-0 across Houser’s past three starts and 6-1 across his past seven starts.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

