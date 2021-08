The US Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, marking the first of three available US vaccines to be granted the status following their initial approval for emergency use.The move is likely to set off a wave of vaccine requirements at businesses and institutions whose policies relied on the FDA’s full approval, and could push hesitant Americans who have waited for the FDA to weigh in before they got their jab.The US Department of Defence will require vaccines for more than 1 million active service members, pending full...