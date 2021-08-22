Law Library’s “Pro Se Basics” Series Introduces Free Legal Info Resources Online
The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays September 7, 14, 21, and 28, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.thekatynews.com
