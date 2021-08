Brock Purdy enters the 2021 season as the most experienced and successful quarterbacks in the Big 12. With an offense full of weapons and a veteran offensive line in front of him, Purdy will look to lead Iowa State to another historic season this fall. But Big 12 fans and college football fans alike should enjoy watching Purdy on Saturdays while they still can, as the 2021 season will likely be his last in Ames.