Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Work remotely from anywhere with iScanner, on sale for under $50

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cult of Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour iPhone can be so many things: a way to talk to friends, to kill time, to do research. And now it can also be your office. iScanner packs a whole corner office into one app, so you won’t have to fiddle with outdated scanners, deal with clunky file editing software, or wait for big files to attach to emails people don’t check often enough. For $39.99, you can get lifetime access to this all-in-one office app, and you definitely won’t miss waiting in line for the scanner.

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editing Software#Iscanner#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
BusinessHot Hardware

Here's Why Amazon Wants To Monitor Employee Keystrokes In Its Latest Surveillance Push

Following call center company Teleperformance allegedly forcing employees to undergo AI camera surveillance, Amazon wants to monitor its own customer service employees. Soon, Amazon could use a system that captures all workers' keystrokes to run behavioral analysis and prevent malicious hackers or imposters from stealing data. In a confidential document...
BusinessUbergizmo

Amazon Might Monitor Employees’ Keystrokes To Protect Customer Data

When you run a company, you can’t always trust that your employees will do everything they’re supposed to do. More often than not, employees do things they’re not supposed to do, whether it be more simple kinds of things like taking extended breaks, stealing company stationary, to more serious offenses like looking into databases they’re not supposed to.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

One of the internet's most infamous domain names is up for sale

One of the internet’s most notorious domains, thepiratebay.com, is currently up for sale on auction site Sedo. The .org and .com addresses attached to the famous torrenting operation changed hands last year after the owners accidentally allowed them to lapse. They were quickly snapped up by Dropcatch, a service that captures lapsed domains, and then auctioned off.
SoftwarePCWorld

This free Windows text tool will change the way you type

When it works, a text shortcut tool can feel like magic. Create a few shortcuts for your most frequently typed phrases or sentences, and you can enter them instantly with just a few keystrokes. With a bit of practice, text shortcuts—also known as text expansion—can cut down on vast amounts of repetitive typing.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Have total control over your screen recordings with this $50 app

If you want someone to see what’s on your laptop screen, the primary options you usually have are physically hauling your computer around, sending a screenshot, or downloading some shady program off the internet. If you want a reliable program that can screen record audio and video, then you’ll want to check out ApowerREC. For a limited time, you can get either a 1-year and lifetime subscription to this convenient program at a huge discount.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Quickly Mute Any Notification on iPhone or iPad

There are times when a group chat goes haywire, or an app won’t stop spamming you with notifications. When this happens, just mute the notifications for the app (for an hour, or the day). We’ll show you how it’s done. Starting in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple has changed...
SoftwareCult of Mac

Apple beta testing platform TestFlight lands on macOS

TestFlight, the Apple platform developers can use to distribute beta versions of their apps, just hit the Mac for the first time. It’s available only to developers for now, and it requires macOS Monterey. Apple is also allowing developers to submit beta releases of their macOS apps to App Store...
TechnologyCult of Mac

iCloud Private Relay won’t be part of initial iOS 15 release

A major new privacy feature of iOS 15 won‘t be ready when the update goes out to iPhones. iCloud Private Relay will mask users’ IP addresses so they can’t be tracked. But it needs additional time for beta testing. It’s one of several high-profile new iPhone and Mac features that...
ComputersTechRadar

SensiGuard encryption tool review

With its selection of file encryption tools, a neat USB protector, and a beginner-friendly user interface, SensiGuard is right up there with the best file encryption programs we’ve used. Although there are numerous options on the market, the best encryption software generally stands out because of its ease of use,...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

5 essential productivity apps for students of all ages

It’s time to get back to school. Whether you’re in high school, college, or grade school, the end of the summer signifies a resumption of hitting the books. Along with shopping for materials in physical bookstores, you have one of the most powerful study tools in your pocket right now — your smartphone.
InternetCult of Mac

Keep your files safe and your internet borderless for life

People upload well over 600 billion photos to the internet every day, but when was the last time you saw a photo album or used a filing cabinet for current records? Keeping your internet working well, and your files secure, is a big part of many professional and personal lives, but finding reliable ways to get that done can prove frustrating.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Java Virtual Machine Launcher Error on Windows 11/10

A programming language like Java is more than just a way to write programs; game and app developers use it too. However, it’s very common to experience Java crashes. If you are having trouble when trying to launch an application that is built around Java then this guide will help you fix the problem.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

UrsaDSP Boost limiter effect plugin on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has welcomed UrsaDSP’s Boost to its store with a 30% discount offer on the upwards limiter effect with ultra-low distortion. Its revolutionary design gives you new ways to control dynamics without forcing you to accept distortion. Use it on tracks, groups and your master bus to increase levels,...
Computerswindowscentral.com

How to upgrade and install RAM in a laptop

While most modern laptops come with a sufficient amount of RAM, even the best Windows laptops will benefit from additional memory. Having more RAM means that your device will be able to handle multiple tasks at once much smoother, which will in turn boost the efficiency of your workflow. Alternatively, you may also want to swap your laptop's default RAM for faster memory so that you're getting better performance out of your RAM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy