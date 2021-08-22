Work remotely from anywhere with iScanner, on sale for under $50

Your iPhone can be so many things: a way to talk to friends, to kill time, to do research. And now it can also be your office. iScanner packs a whole corner office into one app, so you won’t have to fiddle with outdated scanners, deal with clunky file editing software, or wait for big files to attach to emails people don’t check often enough. For $39.99, you can get lifetime access to this all-in-one office app, and you definitely won’t miss waiting in line for the scanner.