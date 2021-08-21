Bitcoin Testing $50,000 Resistance as Altcoins Climb on Weekend

The Bitcoin price now manages to hold onto the critical support level of $46,361 as the coin touched the daily high of $48,572. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD may continue to experience a bull movement in the coming sessions as the coin moves to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. As the Bitcoin market opens today, the king coin retreats below the 9-day moving average to touch the daily low of $46,361. However, the cryptocurrency breaks bullish towards the 9-day moving average where we can call a support base before retracing its move upward to where it is currently trading at $48,350.