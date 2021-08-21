Bitcoin Testing $50,000 Resistance as Altcoins Climb on Weekend
Bitcoin remains under $50,000 as it continues to test resistance, while altcoins have enjoyed gains over Saturday. Bitcoin managed to reach $49,500 on Saturday. However, it has been unable to break through the $50,000 mark. August has been a strong month for bitcoin as the crypto has climbed 20% since the beginning of the month. The surge in price has been favorable to altcoins, which have also seen big gains during the month of August.cryptocoingossip.com
