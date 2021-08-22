Lakeside Animal Rescue asking public help in locating two puppies that were taken with a stolen car

Cottageville, South Carolina – Thefts don’t really mind where, when and what car they are about to steal if the get the chance in this was once again proven in Cottageville recently.

According to the Lakeside Animal Rescue, two of the puppies they are taking care of were left in a running car and the car was stolen.

Now they are asking the public for help in order to locate Winnie and Luna.

The shelter management said the incident happened outside of Brick Oven Pizzeria on Cottageville Highway.

They say the car is a red 2007 VW convertible EOS.

The shelter reported the incident in the local police department and the investigation is ongoing.

The management is afraid that both of the puppies are in danger.

They say all shelters in the Lowcountry have been notified about the missing puppies.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Lakeside Animal Rescue at lakesideanimalrescue@gmail.com.

Once more details are available, we will update the case.