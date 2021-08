On the heels of the Orioles breaking their 19-game losing streak, Birds GM Mike Elias joined the Big Bad Morning Show to discuss the O's getting off the schnide and what the future holds for the team. A lot has been said about the Orioles in the last three weeks, both locally and nationally, and very little of it has been positive. With that said, the hopes are that a long losing streak like the recent slide won't happen again.