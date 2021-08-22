Cancel
Rationalizing Kindred… or Substack? Amazing Spider-Man #72

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing Spider-Man #72 is in stores on Wednesday as Nick Spencer's time on Spider-Man, and at Marvel, slowly draws to a close. Spencer has moved onto being the pied piper of comics, leading creators to make deals at his new home, Substack, a move that has drawn criticism from some. And so perhaps it's no coincidence that we find Spider-Man himself discussing the reasons people make deals. Or maybe we just needed a good hook for this headline. U DECIDE! Check out the preview below.

bleedingcool.com

