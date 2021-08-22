Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg County, SC

28 students and school employees tested positive on Covid-19 in Orangeburg County, 408 sent in quarantine, everyone decides to wear mask

By Monica Doyle
Posted by 
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcsz8_0bZQRRDN00

While the numbers are on the rise across South Carolina, most of the Orangeburg County students and school staff decide to follow the recommendations to wear face masks while in the school.

According to the latest data issued by the Orangeburg County School District, there have been 17 students and 11 employees positive on the virus.

As a result of that number, 408 people will spend the next 10-14 days in quarantine. The school district added that these numbers were recorded in only five days, from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.

Orangeburg County School District’s Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster visited 12 schools on Monday and was proud so many parents, guardians, and students made the decision to wear masks.

“At one of the first schools I visited, I noticed that only one student in the whole school wasn’t wearing a mask,” said Dr. Foster. “In many of our schools, all staff and students are electing to wear a mask,” Foster said.

While we currently are not able to require masks, it is strongly encouraged to help keep potential exposures down, especially during this major spike in COVID-19 cases around the state and nation. I am proud of these individuals for taking the extra safety precaution to keep themselves and others around them safe,” he added.

As per the current South Carolina law, school districts are not able to require students and staff to wear masks, but are strongly encouraging them.

The recommendation for wearing a mask applies for both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated.

South Carolina is among the GOP led states that bans mask requirement within the state.

Comments / 8

The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
17K+
Followers
769
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg County, SC
Education
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Health
Orangeburg County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Quarantine#Face Masks#School Districts#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

The spread of the Delta variant in the last few weeks makes South Carolina residents to get vaccinated while the number of cases and hospitalizations is increasing every single day

South Carolina – The vaccination trend across the country has been on the rise since the beginning of August and the same appear to happen in South Carolina. Palmetto State is among the states considered to have low vaccination rates so far and the latest rising trend in vaccination is coming at the best possible time in an effort to fight the Delta variant and slower the spread of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Unlike some states that already reached the peak of the Delta wave, South Carolina will see increasing number of cases with the peak of the wave expected to happen mid-September

South Carolina – South Carolina is among the states where the latest Delta wave started to increase the daily number of cases a little bit later compared to some other states like Arkansas, one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates so far. Every wave has a specific life...
Charleston, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

The Covid-19 numbers are still rising in South Carolina, colleges start the new student year with protocols amid high infection rate

The situation with the Covid-19 in South Carolina is getting more intense since the daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise for some time now. While health experts urge people to get vaccinated, schools and colleges are starting the school year with high infection rates with no clear pandemic measure in place.
Charleston County, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

18-wheeler trucks causing problems at some roads in the Charleston County area, CCC discussing whether to restrict certain roads for trucks

Charleston County, South Carolina – 18-wheel trucks might soon be restricted to access several roads in the Charleston County area after locals often complain that they cause traffic issues in some neighborhoods. According to the latest reports, Charleston County Council heard them and decided to discuss the matter and might...
Charleston County, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Another Lowcountry fully renovated library reopens for the public, part of the $108.5 million referendum-funded project passed by Charleston County voters

The renovation of the public libraries in the Lowcountry area continues as another public area reopened for the public on Monday. As we already reported in the beginning of August, the first renovated library as a part of the $108.5 million referendum-funded project reopened in Charleston. The fully renovated Otranto...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, South Carolina hospitals face workers and ICU beds shortage, another hospital on the list

Charleston, South Carolina – The latest surge in Covid-19 numbers across the state is causing issues for health care workers and hospitals. In the last few weeks, numerous hospitals across Palmetto State decided to change their visiting polices in order to prevent the spread of the virus in patients and staff.
Charleston, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Despite being criticized that the federal unemployment ban doesn’t give the wanted results, the unemployment rate in South Carolina drops to just 4,5$

South Carolina – Numerous states have been facing workers shortage issues and some of the governors, especially GOP led states, have blamed the federal unemployment benefits to be the reason for the workers shortage. In numerous occasions we have reported that many local businesses especially in the hospitality industry are...
Aiken, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Gov. Henry McMaster led a town hall event at the University of South Carolina Aiken, discussion on investing funds from Savannah River Site settlement

Friday morning Gov. Henry McMaster discuss how South Carolina should invest the funds from the Savannah River Site settlement. South Carolina Governor let a town hall event at the University of South Carolina Aiken. Members of the general assembly were among those who attended the event. This is the press...
Texas StatePosted by
The Charleston Press

“No ICU beds available, you will have to wait for another child to die,” said Texas judge and this statement says enough for the current Covid-19 situation

The situation with the Covid-19 has been pretty intense for weeks in the country and some states are seeing record high number in cases and hospitalizations as a result of the spread of the Delta variant. What differs the latest wave from all the previous ones, is the fact that lately more and more children are getting infected with the virus, something that was not the case since the start of the pandemic.
Lancaster County, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Teenager tests positive for Covid-19 in Lancaster County, dies as a result of complications of the virus, vaccination status not revealed

One Lancaster County teenager dies as a result of Covid-19 complications after he tested positive on the virus, health officials say. According to the latest information, the 16-year-old boy died on August 12th and the Lancaster County School District provided a statement about the student’s death. “We are saddened to...

Comments / 8

Community Policy