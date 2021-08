NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels before Monday’s game at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernandez was named the AL Player of the Week: Batted .500 (14-for-28) with eight runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and a .893 slugging percentage across seven games played. Clubbed his 20th home run of the season yesterday as part of his second consecutive three-hit effort with a homer. Enters play today in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak dating back to August 8th, totaling 17 hits during the torrid stretch. Is one of seven players across the Majors with at least 20 doubles (21), 20 home runs and a batting average north of .300 (.313).