Breanna Stewart on balancing motherhood and on-court success with Storm: ‘This is exactly where I want to be’
SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart has certainly felt love and happiness before, but for the first time in her life she’s at peace. That’s the word the 26-year-old newlywed and brand-new mom used to describe her feelings while obtaining an elusive balance between her professional basketball pursuits and a growing family that now includes wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their two-week old baby daughter, Ruby Mae.www.thederrick.com
