An alpaca named Geronimo who twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis will be slaughtered after his owner lost a last-ditch high court bid to save him.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered the animal’s destruction after he was imported from New Zealand but failed two tests. However his owner, Helen Macdonald, has said the tests are returning false positives and she has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.Earlier this month she lost her final appeal to save her beloved pet at the High Court in London and a warrant was signed for...