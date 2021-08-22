Mets aim to salvage finale of season series vs. Dodgers

The Mets lost the first two games of the Dodgers series–both in 10-inning games–and they’ll look to salvage the series Sunday night ahead of flying to the West Coast. After nearly escape his wrath for the year when it was rumored he would pitch for the Padres, Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Dodgers. (He’ll also face the Mets next weekend in Los Angeles, too.) Opposing him will be Carlos Carrasco, who looks to get back on track after his one-inning, four-run, rain-shortened start Tuesday against the Nationals.