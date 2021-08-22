Cancel
Mets aim to salvage finale of season series vs. Dodgers

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets face the possibility of dropping all seven games of the season series against the Dodgers over a 10-day span when the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. Adding to the Mets' pain is the fact that New York was just a half game out of first place when their recent troublesbegan. After losing eight of their past nine contests, the Mets are seven games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.

