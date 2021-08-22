Cancel
Re: Dang saw where Western Carolina coach died of covid

 5 days ago

Dang saw where Western Carolina coach died of covid. Young guy too. Prob a little overweight but had to be decently healthy. So weird how random this stuff is. Sadly that is a legitimate question. [2]. Aug 22, 2021, 10:40 AM. Because we know for a fact that people dying...

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
deseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Lancaster County, SC

South Carolina high school student dies of COVID-19, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) – A 16-year-old South Carolina student died of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins confirmed Friday that the Andrew Jackson High School teen “succumbed to COVID-19.”. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a 16-year-old Andrew...
gentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
California State

The dangerous lambda variant has started spreading in California

The lambda variant of the novel coronavirus has reached California, but experts are still cautious about how far it might spread. Per KESQ-TV, the lambda variant reached California along with other new variants. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, said the variant is spreading in California, but the delta variant might be stopping it from becoming too strong.
Oak City, NC

North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19

OAK CITY, N.C. (AP) — An official in a North Carolina town says the mayor has died from COVID-19. WITN reports Oak City Town Clerk Vonetta Porter says Mayor William Stalls died on Sunday. There were no additional details on his death. Stalls had 43 years of service with Oak...
Baldwin County, AL

Unvaccinated twirling coach urged vaccinations before dying from COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WPMI) — A beloved Baldwin County mother and twirling coach, who was unvaccinated, pleaded for people to get the vaccine before dying from coronavirus. The Baldwin County community is mourning the loss of 55-year-old Stacy Forbess, a beloved girls' twirling coach and Eastern Shore resident, who tragically died from COVID-19 on August 11, 2021.
MetalSucks

Ex-Trouble / The Skull Singer Eric Wagner Dies of Covid-19

The Skull singer Eric Wagner, formerly of doom pioneers Trouble, has died after a battle with Covid-19. He was 62 years old. The Skull dropped off their tour with The Obsessed earlier this month citing “the ongoing and growing COVID situation sweeping the nation again, particularly in the South.” On August 17, they issued another update, indicating that Wagner and the band’s three other members tested positive for Covid-19. “We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday,” they wrote of the upcoming festival in Las Vegas. “While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely… Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful.” The band later removed the wording indicating that other band members also tested positive, explaining “All the other members have tested Negative.”

