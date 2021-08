Remember when the biggest threat to the Dodgers’ hegemony in the National League West was the Padres?. Yeah, I know. That was a long time ago. But that’s an example of how things can shift dramatically in the course of a season, even if the current situation sometimes seems intractable. As the Dodgers visit Petco Park this week, the Padres are more concerned with staving off Cincinnati for the second NL wild-card spot than taking a bite out of the Dodgers.