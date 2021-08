Apple may be launching a new, redesigned Mac mini with the long-rumored “M1X” chip. According to new reports citing Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is gearing up to release a Mac mini with a new form factor alongside the rumored upcoming MacBook Pro models. Both machines will carry the more powerful “M1X” chip that Apple has been said to be developing over the past year, although its specs have yet to be released. The upgraded Mac mini will offer more ports on its body and most likely come at a higher price point given its boosted performance, while the regular M1 model will be retained as the basic and more affordable option. No specific release date has been suggested yet either, but Gurman says it’ll arrive in “the next several months.”