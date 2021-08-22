Kudos to the Savannah Bananas baseball team on how customer service should.
Be. After seeing them make ESPN play of the day a couple weeks ago I decided to check them out on social media. I was impressed and ordered a t-shirt to support them. I get an email with a link to a video saying thank you Alan11 for your purchase. My shirt arrives yesterday, they included a hand written note, a koozie and one of those very large window decals. Kudos Bananas you have a fan for life now. Next time I am in Savannah I will be attending a game.virginiatech.sportswar.com
