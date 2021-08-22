Kudos to the Savannah Bananas baseball team on how customer service should.

There are still outstanding offers to Ryan Dunn and, presumably, Julian Phillips, and I imagine the staff would like/love to sign either, or even both of them. Especially, Dunn. I believe there is also an offer to Bobi Klintman (sp?), but I don't believe he has even arrived in the country yet, so no telling where his recruitment stands, if it stands at all. I imagine it is a bit late in the cycle to get involved with anyone new. Go 'Hoos!!!