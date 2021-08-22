Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Kudos to the Savannah Bananas baseball team on how customer service should.

By Alan11 Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe. After seeing them make ESPN play of the day a couple weeks ago I decided to check them out on social media. I was impressed and ordered a t-shirt to support them. I get an email with a link to a video saying thank you Alan11 for your purchase. My shirt arrives yesterday, they included a hand written note, a koozie and one of those very large window decals. Kudos Bananas you have a fan for life now. Next time I am in Savannah I will be attending a game.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah Bananas#Espn#Alan11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

Local baseball team impresses on grand stage

Duxbury’s first-ever Cooperstown team proudly represented the town this past week. They lost in the quarterfinals and finished 8-1 after a stellar showing. The team takes part in batting practice. - Photos courtesy ICO Bombers. The boys and coaches Funk and Greenstein worked extremely hard all week. The team had...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

American Baseball Coaches Association Lauds Montgomery County Baseball Team for Smarts

One Montco high school baseball team gained national recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) with 2020-2021 ABCA Academic Excellence Awards: Perkiomen High School. The players were evaluated against athletes representing nearly 200 ABCA-member high schools across the country. Coaches nominated their teams at the conclusion of the spring...
MLBCBS Sports

Savannah Bananas infielder calls his shot on defense during mic'd up segment

The Savannah Bananas might be the most popular baseball team in the country that is not affiliated with an MLB organization. The Bananas are part of the Coastal Plain League, a wood bat summer league for college players. They've sold out every single home game since 2016 thanks in part to their creative promotions.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah Bananas coach Tyler Gillum is the Coastal Plain League Coach of the Year

As dominant as the Savannah Bananas were this summer in virtually every aspect, the vote for the Coastal Plain League Coach of the Year had to be an easy decision. The summer collegiate baseball league has announced Tyler Gillum as the 2021 CPL Coach of the Year after guiding the Bananas to the CPL Petitt Cup Championship. This is Gillum’s first CPL Coach of the Year honor and his fourth season overall in Savannah.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Unknown whom Virginia might add, however...

There are still outstanding offers to Ryan Dunn and, presumably, Julian Phillips, and I imagine the staff would like/love to sign either, or even both of them. Especially, Dunn. I believe there is also an offer to Bobi Klintman (sp?), but I don't believe he has even arrived in the country yet, so no telling where his recruitment stands, if it stands at all. I imagine it is a bit late in the cycle to get involved with anyone new. Go 'Hoos!!!
MLBbardown.com

Savannah Bananas IF predicts his own play while mic'd up

Alright so if you didn’t believe in manifestation before, we’re pretty positive you will after hearing this story. During a game against the Macon Bacon this past Saturday, Savannah Bananas third baseman Bill LeRoy predicted to a tee the play he was about to make before the ball was even hit by the Bacon in the top of the third.

Comments / 0

Community Policy