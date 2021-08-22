Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

ACEFAST 15W Qi Fast Charging Car Charger Review

By Mike Dixon
The Gadgeteer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVIEW – I have desired a wireless car charger like this ever since my son showed me his over a year ago. When the ACEFAST Qi Charger review offer came along, I no longer had a reason to procrastinate picking one out. What is it?. The ACEFAST 15W Qi Fast...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Charger#Mobile Phone#Acefast#Lg G7 G8 V30#Iphone#A Foreign Object Detector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ComputersThe Verge

Acer’s stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 is $200 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that rises above many other models in terms of build quality, features, and performance, you should check out Best Buy’s deal on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. It normally costs $629 to get the model that has a respectable Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, but it’s $200 off that price today. It’s yours for $429. At this price, the Spin 713 is kind of in a league of its own, with a convenient 2-in-1 design, a 2K resolution display with the ideal 3:2 aspect ratio, and long-lasting battery life. Read our review.
Cell PhonesPosted by
WSB Radio

Samsung slashes prices in bid to boost foldable phone sales

SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Samsung is hoping cheaper but more durable versions of its foldable phones will broaden the appeal of a high-concept design that's so far fizzled with consumers. The electronics giant on Wednesday launched its effort to turn things around with two new products designed to...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Must-have accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

These days, smartphones don’t ship with a ton of goodies packed in the box — long gone are the days of free earbuds and chargers. Today, you’re mostly on your own. Aside from the phone itself, you’re going to need some basic things. The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are still on pre-order, but already Samsung and its various vendor friends are starting to offer the smart accessories you’ll need to get the party started for your new Samsung foldable phone. While there’s not an overabundance of products out just yet, there’s plenty to get you thinking about what you might need. Here are some of the items to consider for the full functionality of your new Samsung Galaxy Fold or Flip.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SPY

The Best Laptop Chargers for Every Type of Device

Table of Contents Best USB Laptop Chargers Best Power Banks Losing a laptop charger is always a painful experience. Not only does it renders your laptop useless if you don’t have a backup, but they can be expensive to replace. But things are quickly changing when it comes to the best laptop chargers. In most cases, the best laptops of 2021 feature USB-C ports , including the newest MacBook Air and Pro models. In addition to helping laptops to be thinner, USB-C also delivers enough power that you can use it to charge a laptop. As a result, if you break or lose your...
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Repeater Review

Dead zones and slow zones ruin what should be a fun streaming or gaming session. The Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Repeater helps to solve these issues by extending your Wi-Fi’s range and providing much more reliable coverage throughout your home. I had the pleasure of testing this repeater to see if it could solve my lagging and dead zone issues.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the Best Wireless Chargers for the Galaxy Z Fold 3: Anker, Belkin, Moshie, and more!

Samsung has added two new foldable smartphones to its portfolio. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 come with exciting new features and specifications. While Samsung has added a battery capacity of 4,400mAh in the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 comes with 3,300mAh battery capacity. Both phones support Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 standard, which allows them to get charged at 10W with compatible chargers. If you’re looking for a wireless charger for your brand-new phone, we can help. Here are the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Here Are The Official Protective Cases For Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3

If you’re planning to get either of Samsung‘s upcoming foldables – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – then you might rejoice at the fact that you will have a wide range of choices when it comes to protective cases. We have already seen some of the official case designs last month, thanks to leaked renders. A fresh leak has given us a look at a few more of them.
TechnologyPhandroid

Honor X20 lands with 120Hz display and fast charging for under $300

Yesterday, Honor announced its first flagship lineup since breaking out from under Huawei’s wings. Today, the company has announced a new device that is almost as intriguing but just as impressive with the Honor X20. The Honor X20 features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution....
ElectronicsTechSpot

The Galaxy Watch4 is the first Samsung wearable with Google software

Highly anticipated: The product of Samsung and Google's collaboration has arrived in the form of the Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, with a powerful new chipset inside, a unified sensor, and a new One UI experience on top of Wear OS 3. The two watches will look familiar for fans of Samsung hardware, but they are the company's best yet -- and leaving Tizen behind might help the Wear OS ecosystem attract more app developers.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Top 10: The cheapest Qi smartphones for wireless charging from 240 euros

Current cars charge smartphones wirelessly, special smartphone docks anyway and even some furniture can also use the Qi charging standard. This is no longer an elitist special feature of 1000 euro smartphones, but is also much cheaper. We have selected the cheapest smartphone models that support wireless charging based on the Qi standard.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple Watch Series 6 price slashed to $299 at Amazon

Apple Watch deals are hitting a fever pitch ahead of the rumored September event, with the Series 6 dipping to $299 on Amazon. New record low Series 6 price — Inventory is currently in stock at Amazon at thediscounted $299 price, which is valid on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS in red. The blue aluminum style is on sale as well, with the weekend sale knocking $74.02 off the 40mm GPS model with a navy sport band.
Electronicshowtogeek.com

Google’s New Nest Cameras Are Finally Battery-Powered

Google has announced a new set of Nest cameras and a Nest doorbell, and the most exciting thing about them is that they’re battery-powered. That means you won’t need to have hideous wires hanging down your walls to keep track of who’s coming and going in your home. Google’s New...
ElectronicsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Grab The Apple Magsafe Duo Charger For Less Than The Price On Amazon

The common gripe among Apple users is that the devices have a confusing connector system. You would need different wires for different gadgets, which could prove to be inconvenient if you want a clean workspace. They could have solved it with the AirPower mat —a charging hub that could supposedly wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously — but that project was a bust when they failed to launch it back in 2018.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Fire TV Remote with TV Controls is available for $19.99 …with some extra junk

Woot is currently selling the 2nd-gen Fire TV Stick for $19.99 in new condition with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. This is the older Fire TV Stick, originally released in 2016, that has now been replaced by the more powerful new 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick. If you’re in the market for a new Firestick, I DO NOT recommend buying this, since you’re much better off waiting for the latest model to go on sale again, like during Black Friday this fall where it might match its Prime Day price of $22.99. So, why am I posting about this? Woot’s deal includes the Alexa Voice Remote that comes with TV controls. This sells for $29.99 on its own and pretty much never goes on sale. If your existing remote is showing its age, or you lost your remote and have been using the mobile remote app to control your Fire TV, buying this older Firestick is the cheapest way to get a new remote. Keep in mind that this remote is not compatible with 1st & 2nd-gen Fire TV boxes, the 1st-gen Fire TV Stick, or Fire TV Smart TVs.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

Why Do Smartphones Charge So Much Slower as the Battery Nears Full?

Have you ever noticed how your smartphone seems to charge relatively fast until you hit around 80% charged? Getting to 100% takes a lot longer, and that’s due to the way lithium batteries are treated by your device. Three Stages of Lithium Battery Charging. Lithium batteries have three stages of...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Deals: iPad Mini Drops to $349.99 in New Sales ($49 Off)

Today we're tracking one of this year's first notable discounts on Apple's iPad mini, starting at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $399.00 [Best Buy / Amazon]. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Comments / 0

Community Policy