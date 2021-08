Celebrity baby Ice Davis was born weighing an ounce over seven pounds the day before Christmas Eve in 2019. Baby Ice is the couple's first child together. Gucci Mane, also known as Guwop and Mr. Zone 6, debuted his first single "Icy" featuring Young Jeezy in 2005 and ever since has had an impeccable run. Baby's Ice name is most definitely a nod to his father's career and his obsession with Ice, whether ice cream or iced out Jewelry.