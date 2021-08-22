Mine was a '56 Chevy I drove to work on a construction site all summer.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a lovely sports car that everyone wants to get behind the wheel of, despite the fact that it only gets more expensive every year. After many production delays and quality control issues, those who have finally attained their C8 Vettes are surely glad to own them, but sometimes the people entrusted with caring for these vehicles abuse them. Last year, we reported on a Corvette owner whose car was taken for a joyride by the very mechanics who were meant to be looking after it. It's not the only such story we've heard, but it seems that GM employees just don't learn.