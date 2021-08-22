Buffalo Bills Links, 8/22: Bills roll Bears

The Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game of the year. Here are some things to look for in the game. The Chicago Bears inch closer to the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. On Saturday, they host the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game of the year. Most of the starters play a higher number of snaps than last week. This is the game to get them used to game-time feelings. Next week they likely won’t play much.