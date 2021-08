First things first, wanna say a big THANK YOU to everyone who came out to help our school supply drive this past Sunday at the Shop Rite on Route 37 in Toms River. We had a nice turnout and collected some fantastic school supplies for area children as we continue our "Stuff the Bus" campaign for 2021. We could not do this community program without YOUR help and we thank you for your help this past weekend in Toms River.