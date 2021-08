The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 35 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 23 of the 24 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. The main event of UFC Vegas 35 is a good one as two of the top-10 ranked featherweights in the UFC collide when Edson Barboza faces off against Giga Chikadze. Barboza is 2-1 since moving down to featherweight, including a KO win over Shane Burgos in his last fight. As for Chikadze, he is a perfect 6-0 since joining the UFC featherweight division in 2019. Both Barboza and Chikadze successfully made weight for this contest, and the winner of the bout seems destined to take on a top-five ranked opponent next time out.