Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

Killeen reader says Fort Hood's commander within law on mandate

Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Re: Reader says post’s commander violating law with shot mandate, 15 Aug 2021. It appears the writer is uninformed. The III Corps commander did not initiate anything related to the requirement that all members of the military take the COVID vaccination series. The president asked the secretary of Defense to find a way to require all members of the military to be vaccinated. Secretary Austin has said “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first.” This information was sent to the Services and disseminated to the troops earlier this month.

kdhnews.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Hood, TX
Health
Killeen, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Killeen, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Killeen, TX
Health
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractors#Post#Iii Corps#Covid#Services#Dod#American#Eeoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 3

Community Policy