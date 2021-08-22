Killeen reader says Fort Hood's commander within law on mandate

Re: Reader says post’s commander violating law with shot mandate, 15 Aug 2021. It appears the writer is uninformed. The III Corps commander did not initiate anything related to the requirement that all members of the military take the COVID vaccination series. The president asked the secretary of Defense to find a way to require all members of the military to be vaccinated. Secretary Austin has said “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first.” This information was sent to the Services and disseminated to the troops earlier this month.