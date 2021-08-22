Cancel
Louisiana borrowing to build new women’s prison after flood

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will borrow up to $46 million to help cover the costs of building a new women’s prison to replace facilities damaged five years ago in heavy flooding that ravaged the Baton Rouge region.

The State Bond Commission agreed without objection to the borrowing plan submitted by the state corrections department. The borrowing will be done through bond sales to investors to generate the upfront cash, paid off with interest over up to 30 years.

That money will combine with other federal and state financing to pay for the full $114 million cost of the new facility.

Construction on the new women’s prison in St. Gabriel is expected to begin in September, with the work expected to be completed by October 2023, according to information provided to the Bond Commission.

The project will replace the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women that was damaged in the August 2016 floods. That facility in St. Gabriel was the only women’s prison in Louisiana. Since the flooding, female prisoners have been housed across several state prisons and local jails.

In addition to the borrowing, the state will use $34 million in disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, insurance proceeds and other state financing to pay for the full $114 million construction cost.

Albuquerque purchasing Bernalillo County’s share of building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque have long shared a large government building in downtown Albuquerque but no more. The city is about to finalize its purchase of the Albuquerque Government Center and the county has moved out to a new facility, enabling the city to consolidate departments in the building that the two governments formerly shared, city officials announced Friday.
EXPLAINER: Is New Orleans protected from a hurricane?

New Orleans finds itself in the path of Hurricane Ida 16 years to the day after floodwalls collapsed and levees were overtopped by a storm surge driven by Hurricane Katrina. That flooding killed more than 1,000 people and caused billions in damage. But Ida arrives at the doorstep of a region transformed since 2005 by a giant civil works project and closer attention to flood control.

