Kelvin Gastelum Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 34 Loss
Kelvin Gastelum has released his first statement after losing to Jared Cannonier in the UFC Vegas 34 main event last night. At UFC Vegas 34, UFC middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier competed in a grueling main event that went the distance. A win for Jared Cannonier would give him a strong case to be the next opponent for the Adesanya/Whittaker victor. A win for Gastelum would suddenly drop the former Ultimate Fighter winner into the division’s top five and within striking distance of a title shot.www.mmanews.com
