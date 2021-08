Not a day goes by without electric vehicle manufacturing giant Tesla making news headlines. If it's not CEO Elon Musk tanking the crypto-currency market, then it's the vehicles themselves spontaneously combusting. The California-based EV brand manufactures cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model X, and despite enjoying the lion's share of the North American EV market, is still fraught with issues, one of the more concerning ones being the fact that its cars keep burning to the ground. With firefighters warning of the costly environmental effects of EV fires, Tesla has generated some of its own statistics.