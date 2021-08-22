We will benefit from Afghan immigration | Letters

People wait to be evacuated from Afghanistan at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 18, 2021, after the Taliban stunning takeover of the country. [ -/AFP | AFP ]

Afghan immigrants will make us better

Panic on tarmac as Taliban close in | Aug. 17

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.

Lee Nolan, St. Petersburg

Don’t hesitate

Booster shots await okay | Aug. 18

In 1736, a young parent by the name of Benjamin Franklin delayed smallpox inoculation for his 4-year-old son, likely at the insistence of his wife. The child contracted the disease and died. Our Founding Father later wrote he had “long regretted bitterly” that he hesitated. Franklin’s older brother was a prominent anti-vaxxer, a sentiment shared by many in a day of little knowledge of this form of prevention. Some thought the vaccine was worse than the disease. However, the clearly demonstrated safety and value of dozens of vaccines for other diseases over the past three centuries has removed all doubt from mature minds. In asserting a right to be free of the shot, many Americans are junking not only science and history, but what Ben Franklin taught. Democratic law says the community, not the individual, decides.

Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah

Back to basics

Lakewood makes the A-list | Aug. 12

Amid concern about Critical Race Theory and other topics, can we go back to some basic educational skills? Take “new math,” for example. There is a push to do away with “rote” memory as well as the use of flash cards for addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. How did you learn to read? By rote memory. You learned words by seeing them and remembering them. Then more words became part of your vocabulary by using your past skills. The same can be done with math. Next, when did the use of proper grammar die? My English teacher in high school said the destruction of grammar by Americans is like the Colorado River in the west. It started as a small river or stream but eventually created the Grand Canyon.

Tom Craig, Riverview

Hear the hypocrites

In return to power, Taliban try to soften image | Aug. 18

Those in Congress who are now concerned over the fate of women in Afghanistan are the same people who voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act here in our own country. Many are the same people who are willing to work with and sell billions of arms to the Saudis, who have a history of treating women not much better than the Taliban. Some of these are the same people who voted against approving more visas for these Afghans just 30 days ago. Some are the same people who remained silent while the U.S. abandoned the Kurds in 2019. These are the same people who claim to be concerned about democracy in Afghanistan but support allowing state legislators the right to throw out votes here in the United States. To these people, I say, thank you for your transparent hypocrisy.

Terrence Callahan, Crystal Beach

Schools, stand together

Who’s protecting Florida’s schoolchildren and teachers? | Editorial, Aug. 19

One thing I learned many years ago as a child advocate and volunteer lobbyist is that there is truly power in numbers. Throughout this pandemic, we have heard that we must all stick together if we want to move past this epidemic. In a perfect world, all the school districts in Florida would join together on mask-wearing, a movement that Broward and Alachua have so graciously spearheaded. I am a retired high school teacher, not a politician. I care solely about the students, teachers and educational staff who have to attend school every day with each other. Those of us who truly care about a positive outcome for the 2021-22 school year want to protect our students.

Cindy Gamblin, Dunedin