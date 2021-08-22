Cancel
Tampa Bay Times

We will benefit from Afghan immigration | Letters

Posted by 
 5 days ago
People wait to be evacuated from Afghanistan at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 18, 2021, after the Taliban stunning takeover of the country. [ -/AFP | AFP ]

Afghan immigrants will make us better

Panic on tarmac as Taliban close in | Aug. 17

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.

Lee Nolan, St. Petersburg

Don’t hesitate

Booster shots await okay | Aug. 18

In 1736, a young parent by the name of Benjamin Franklin delayed smallpox inoculation for his 4-year-old son, likely at the insistence of his wife. The child contracted the disease and died. Our Founding Father later wrote he had “long regretted bitterly” that he hesitated. Franklin’s older brother was a prominent anti-vaxxer, a sentiment shared by many in a day of little knowledge of this form of prevention. Some thought the vaccine was worse than the disease. However, the clearly demonstrated safety and value of dozens of vaccines for other diseases over the past three centuries has removed all doubt from mature minds. In asserting a right to be free of the shot, many Americans are junking not only science and history, but what Ben Franklin taught. Democratic law says the community, not the individual, decides.

Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah

Back to basics

Lakewood makes the A-list | Aug. 12

Amid concern about Critical Race Theory and other topics, can we go back to some basic educational skills? Take “new math,” for example. There is a push to do away with “rote” memory as well as the use of flash cards for addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. How did you learn to read? By rote memory. You learned words by seeing them and remembering them. Then more words became part of your vocabulary by using your past skills. The same can be done with math. Next, when did the use of proper grammar die? My English teacher in high school said the destruction of grammar by Americans is like the Colorado River in the west. It started as a small river or stream but eventually created the Grand Canyon.

Tom Craig, Riverview

Hear the hypocrites

In return to power, Taliban try to soften image | Aug. 18

Those in Congress who are now concerned over the fate of women in Afghanistan are the same people who voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act here in our own country. Many are the same people who are willing to work with and sell billions of arms to the Saudis, who have a history of treating women not much better than the Taliban. Some of these are the same people who voted against approving more visas for these Afghans just 30 days ago. Some are the same people who remained silent while the U.S. abandoned the Kurds in 2019. These are the same people who claim to be concerned about democracy in Afghanistan but support allowing state legislators the right to throw out votes here in the United States. To these people, I say, thank you for your transparent hypocrisy.

Terrence Callahan, Crystal Beach

Schools, stand together

Who’s protecting Florida’s schoolchildren and teachers? | Editorial, Aug. 19

One thing I learned many years ago as a child advocate and volunteer lobbyist is that there is truly power in numbers. Throughout this pandemic, we have heard that we must all stick together if we want to move past this epidemic. In a perfect world, all the school districts in Florida would join together on mask-wearing, a movement that Broward and Alachua have so graciously spearheaded. I am a retired high school teacher, not a politician. I care solely about the students, teachers and educational staff who have to attend school every day with each other. Those of us who truly care about a positive outcome for the 2021-22 school year want to protect our students.

Cindy Gamblin, Dunedin

Comments

Related
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden administration just made it easier for the Taliban to kill Americans

Every day brings new reports that prove the situation in Afghanistan is only getting worse, thanks to the incompetence of the Biden administration. On Thursday, Politico reported that U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who would need to be granted entry through the terrorist organization’s checkpoints outside the Kabul airport. If this report is true and the United States isn’t able to find these people and evacuate them, the Biden administration just endangered their lives.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Afghan terror’ at US-Mexico border: Devine

Joe Biden’s Afghanistan debacle shows us how much damage one president can do. But why would it stop there?. The lack of contrition from the president or anyone in his administration leads to the alarming conclusion that they haven’t learned a thing. If you fail to show humility in the face of your own mistakes, it means you are destined to repeat them. And unfortunately for the rest of us, we are along for the ride.
ImmigrationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

The first Afghan refugees land in New Jersey

The first group of Afghan refugees arrived overnight in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday, and were due to get medical screenings and other support at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North, will temporarily house the Afghan evacuees at the base...
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Says Minnesota Has Welcomed 35 Refugees From Afghanistan So Far, Addresses Attack On Kabul Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has already welcomed dozens of refugees from Afghanistan and is expecting more, according to Gov. Tim Walz. He also addressed the attack at the Kabul airport that killed multiple U.S. service members. Gov. Tim Walz confirmed the arrival of “Afghan allies” in an interview with WCCO Radio Thursday. “I’m proud to say that Minnesota has already welcomed 35 of our Afghan allies who are here in Minnesota, and we expect another 35 very shortly,” Walz said. The interview came hours after the attack on Kabul airport killed multiple U.S. service members. “This mission has always been fraught with peril,” Walz said of the war in Afghanistan. Walz served in the military during Operation Enduring Freedom, and says he’s always made it clear that there’s been no clear goal in Afghanistan through four administrations. Twelve U.S. service members were among those killed in an attack involving at least two explosions outside the airport in Kabul on Thursday, the Pentagon said, the worst-case scenario for the U.S. amid efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ahead of President Biden’s August 31 deadline to withdraw.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country to escape the jihadists’ brutal rule.More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the militants took over on 15 August, as the United Nations refugee agency warned that the “vast majority” of Afghans have “no clear way out”.According to the agency, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced since January. This is on top of some 3 million people that were already uprooted at the start of the year.Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has warned...
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Vet immigrants at southern border (letter)

This week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a detailed description of the process for vetting the Afghan immigrants. My question to her: Why do we not impose the same process on the immigrants at our southern border?. There are many, many immigrants crossing the southern border every day...

Comments

